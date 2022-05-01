Version 0.4.0
New Additions
- Added weapon selection (Customize what weapons spawn)
- Host can now adjust map selection and newly added weapon selection in game
- Added hitmarker
- Added option to end game after player reaches certain amount of wins
- Added option for host to end game at anytime while in-game and return everyone to lobby
Changes
- Removed some turrets from a few of the lava world levels to improve fps
- Reduced camera shake for explosions
- Upped movement speed when holding melee weapon
- If throwing a weapon while looking at the ground, you will now lightly drop it rather than throwing it and having it bounce away
Changed files in this update