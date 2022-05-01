 Skip to content

Guns N Stuff 2 update for 1 May 2022

Version 0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added weapon selection (Customize what weapons spawn)
  • Host can now adjust map selection and newly added weapon selection in game
  • Added hitmarker
  • Added option to end game after player reaches certain amount of wins
  • Added option for host to end game at anytime while in-game and return everyone to lobby

Changes

  • Removed some turrets from a few of the lava world levels to improve fps
  • Reduced camera shake for explosions
  • Upped movement speed when holding melee weapon
  • If throwing a weapon while looking at the ground, you will now lightly drop it rather than throwing it and having it bounce away

