Small Update April 30th, 2022

This update is to address an issue with item drop generation on larger units, but I've included a few small suggestions and fixes as well.
Fixes
- Larger units should now properly spawn items (golems)
- Effects should now properly dispel when a unit is killed
- NPCs without the ability to barter should no longer show an empty store
- The effect from Tempest should no longer hurt neutral NPCs
- Added some invisible walls to Cavern Walkways
Changes
- The quest reward and objectives were added to the quest dialogs.
- Chain Lightning now does more damage, costs less mana, and can chain further distances
Changed files in this update