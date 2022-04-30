 Skip to content

Dungeoneer update for 30 April 2022

Small Update April 30th, 2022

This update is to address an issue with item drop generation on larger units, but I've included a few small suggestions and fixes as well.

Fixes

  • Larger units should now properly spawn items (golems)
  • Effects should now properly dispel when a unit is killed
  • NPCs without the ability to barter should no longer show an empty store
  • The effect from Tempest should no longer hurt neutral NPCs
  • Added some invisible walls to Cavern Walkways

Changes

  • The quest reward and objectives were added to the quest dialogs.
  • Chain Lightning now does more damage, costs less mana, and can chain further distances
