Survive the Rift - Update 0.4

Update Notes for April 30th, 2022
Version 0.4
Game Improvements
- Alien level Art has been overhauled with more detail
- Alien level chunks have all be tuned to be more challenging and have less "dead" areas
- UI Menu art updated for a cleaner look
Bug Fixes and Game Tuning
- Alien Boss beam clips correctly to the edge of the screen
- Alien turret fire rate slightly increased
- Alien turret explosion VFX
- AI and Alien space levels now have their own planet sprites
- Plasma weapon hit VFX
- New and updated sounds
- Fixed sprite sorting issue with some elements in the AI platform level
- Chromatic Aberration graphics setting can now be turned on or off correctly
- Updated Hangar art
Changed files in this update