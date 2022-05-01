 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Survive the Rift update for 1 May 2022

Survive the Rift - Update 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8656761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for April 30th, 2022

Version 0.4

Game Improvements

  • Alien level Art has been overhauled with more detail
  • Alien level chunks have all be tuned to be more challenging and have less "dead" areas
  • UI Menu art updated for a cleaner look
Bug Fixes and Game Tuning
  • Alien Boss beam clips correctly to the edge of the screen
  • Alien turret fire rate slightly increased
  • Alien turret explosion VFX
  • AI and Alien space levels now have their own planet sprites
  • Plasma weapon hit VFX
  • New and updated sounds
  • Fixed sprite sorting issue with some elements in the AI platform level
  • Chromatic Aberration graphics setting can now be turned on or off correctly
  • Updated Hangar art

Changed files in this update

MHG - Game 1 Depot Depot 863971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.