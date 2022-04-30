Update 0.9.7: The Ultimate Warrior

General Changes
- Added the backstory: The Ultimate Warrior!
- Now you can check the cards left in your deck and discard zone by clicking on them.
- Changed the look of the Arena and the Event Area!
- Now there is a crowd in the Arena, unless you're in Potato Mode they cheer and move!
- Added the passive: I am the Night.
- Removed the extra step between winning and the reward screen.
- Adjusted the end game screen and play button.
- Updated the look of several fighters.
Balance
- Mutant got buffed: Now you can also get Boss Perks as rewards!
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the boss Perks gained by "Exploring the Ark" would not load after leaving the game.
- Fixed a bug where some tooltips will show in the reward screen.
Changed files in this update