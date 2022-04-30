 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 30 April 2022

Update 0.9.7: The Ultimate Warrior

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added the backstory: The Ultimate Warrior!
  • Now you can check the cards left in your deck and discard zone by clicking on them.
  • Changed the look of the Arena and the Event Area!
  • Now there is a crowd in the Arena, unless you're in Potato Mode they cheer and move!
  • Added the passive: I am the Night.
  • Removed the extra step between winning and the reward screen.
  • Adjusted the end game screen and play button.
  • Updated the look of several fighters.

Balance

  • Mutant got buffed: Now you can also get Boss Perks as rewards!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the boss Perks gained by "Exploring the Ark" would not load after leaving the game.
  • Fixed a bug where some tooltips will show in the reward screen.

