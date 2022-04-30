Update - 30/04/22 - Workshop Compatibility

-Added Compatibility with Steam Workshop (uploading, downloading and voting).
-Downloaded rooms will be automatically added and saved in the room editor.
-Uploaded rooms and votes may take a few minutes to be updated, it is necessary to refresh the list afterwards.
-Added some missing translations.
-Fixed a problem when using a controller in the options menu.
-Fixed the duplication feature in the custom rooms menu, you can now only duplicate entities if the selection is fully valid (full green).
