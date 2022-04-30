Keymaster's Game - Patch v3.0.0c is now live!

• Keymaster's Game release celebration - now you will receive double Propcoins when you play Keymaster's Game!

• Added Custom Game support

• Added F1 window where you could find useful info about the game mode

• Multiplayer - fixed that Steam invites stopped working after one match of Keymaster's Game

• Legendary Challenge - fixed that challenge's progress was increasing incorrectly

• Hunters - fixed that sometimes one of the props could stay highlighted

• Melee - damage was reduced from 15 to 10

• Music - fixed that sometimes music was not playing from the props

• Piggy - added more animal props to be turned into

• Piggy - fixed that the weapon appeared before the Hunter appeared after the Piggy's effect

• School - fixed that the radio prop was invulnerable

• UI Chat - now you will see who killed who in the chat

• UI Banner - fixed that sometimes banner stayed on the screen during the game

• Various UI, sound, VFX, maps and gameplay fixes and improvements