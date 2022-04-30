Keymaster's Game - Patch v3.0.0c is now live!
• Keymaster's Game release celebration - now you will receive double Propcoins when you play Keymaster's Game!
• Added Custom Game support
• Added F1 window where you could find useful info about the game mode
• Multiplayer - fixed that Steam invites stopped working after one match of Keymaster's Game
• Legendary Challenge - fixed that challenge's progress was increasing incorrectly
• Hunters - fixed that sometimes one of the props could stay highlighted
• Melee - damage was reduced from 15 to 10
• Music - fixed that sometimes music was not playing from the props
• Piggy - added more animal props to be turned into
• Piggy - fixed that the weapon appeared before the Hunter appeared after the Piggy's effect
• School - fixed that the radio prop was invulnerable
• UI Chat - now you will see who killed who in the chat
• UI Banner - fixed that sometimes banner stayed on the screen during the game
• Various UI, sound, VFX, maps and gameplay fixes and improvements
Propnight update for 30 April 2022
Keymaster's Game Patch v3.0.0c
