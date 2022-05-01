Update 5-1-2022

Fixed a bug that made some turrets fire too slowly. This was most obvious on the Rocket turrets.
Fixed the save system so playing a previously completed level does not mistakenly reset your progress back to that level.
Made volume levels persistent so you no longer have to adjust the volume settings each level.
Fixed animations on a few turrets so they build correctly.
Adjusted the upgraded Ultimo and Maximo turrets so you can visually see that they are upgraded.
Added tool tips in a few areas of the UI.
Major improvement to localization. Tool tips and popup descriptions now localize properly.
Balance adjustments to wave spawning logic on several levels.
Several other small bug fixes and adjustments.
Tep The Destroyer update for 1 May 2022
