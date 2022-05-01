 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tep The Destroyer update for 1 May 2022

Update 5-1-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8656453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that made some turrets fire too slowly. This was most obvious on the Rocket turrets.
Fixed the save system so playing a previously completed level does not mistakenly reset your progress back to that level.
Made volume levels persistent so you no longer have to adjust the volume settings each level.
Fixed animations on a few turrets so they build correctly.
Adjusted the upgraded Ultimo and Maximo turrets so you can visually see that they are upgraded.
Added tool tips in a few areas of the UI.
Major improvement to localization. Tool tips and popup descriptions now localize properly.
Balance adjustments to wave spawning logic on several levels.
Several other small bug fixes and adjustments.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.