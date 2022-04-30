 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 30 April 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.79

Added a lot of usability for the items, fixed some sync problems and added a lot of placeholder VFXs. I hope you al find it interesting!

  • Fixed a bug when you're using Keyboard and the Gamepad Controller appear instead (like recovering Mid-air)
  • Changed the button to press when you get thrown.
  • You no longer need to Tap the Thumbstick to recover after falling from an attack that launched you. Instead you just fall and automatic rise up.
  • Adjusted the Lightning Scepter to spawn the projectile in a better place
  • Now items have a Heavy Move to attack. Changed items: Boxing Gloves, Shield, Morning Star, Sword, Katana, Meat Cleaver, Saber and Hammer (all still a WIP)
  • Changed a whole new map for the Undersea Level.
  • Adjusted some values with Burrow/Throw/Grab
