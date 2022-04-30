Knights of the Chalice Version 1.35

Hi everyone! Here's a small update mainly intended to fix a couple of issues introduced in version 1.34.
- Fixed a source of crashes during combat when mousing over creatures not taking part in combat.
- Fixed issues associated with sorting in the spell lists, module-selection boxes, file-selection boxes, etc.
- Fixed a bug with Thogar in Chapter 1 when you fight him as part of the main fight with Pizarra.
- Tweaked the AI settings of Thogar and the AI settings of the other fighters in the same location.
Thank You For Your Support, Loyal Knights! Best regards :-)
Changed files in this update