Knights of the Chalice 2 update for 30 April 2022

Knights of the Chalice Version 1.35

30 April 2022

Hi everyone! Here's a small update mainly intended to fix a couple of issues introduced in version 1.34.

  • Fixed a source of crashes during combat when mousing over creatures not taking part in combat.
  • Fixed issues associated with sorting in the spell lists, module-selection boxes, file-selection boxes, etc.
  • Fixed a bug with Thogar in Chapter 1 when you fight him as part of the main fight with Pizarra.
  • Tweaked the AI settings of Thogar and the AI settings of the other fighters in the same location.

Thank You For Your Support, Loyal Knights! Best regards :-)

