¡Échale el muerto a otro!

Here at inkle we make games with lots of words, that combine together in complicated ways. Every playthrough of one of our games is different - sometimes a little, sometimes a lot. That's always meant that we've been afraid to try translation.

Until now.

Thanks to the efforts of a single, fan translator, as of today, Overboard! is now fully playable in Spanish, so now you can lie, cheat, steal, murder, blackmail and burgle in the language of Cervantes and Picasso.

¡Disfrutad!

The translation has been achieved by creating an entirely new copy of the game's 30,000 word script, and weaving the translation into the existing logic and gameplay mechanisms: meaning the translator needed to be fluent in not two languages, but three - English, Spanish, and ink.