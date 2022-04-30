Broken Banners: Factions

Update 1.1 of Broken Banners is finally here with many new features and changes to the game! As always, a big thanks for all your feedback and great reviews, we really appreciate it!
Features
- 2 brand new Factions: Champion and Stronghold, as well as updates to current ones!
- 5 additional towers, such as the Dwarven War Fort and Flamethrower!
- 2 new enemies, the Ogre and the Gargoyle!
- Bug fixes, balancing and other improvements to the game
Patch Notes:
Major
- Stronghold and Champion factions added to the game.
- Overhauled the Warlock faction and DoT damage system.
- Siegeworks faction bonus now grants damage buff to all towers.
- Infantry faction bonus now goes up to 6 in play.
- Assassin faction bonus now starts at 2. All Assassins still start with 10% crit chance.
- "Dwarven War Fort" a (Dwarf - Champion) Rare tower.
- "Dark Knights" a (Human - Warlock - Infantry) Common tower.
- "Elven Nightblades" a (Elf - Assassin - Magic) Rare tower.
- "Flamethrower" a (Dwarf - Siegeworks) Rare tower.
- "Reptan Fight Pits" a (Reptan - Infantry - Economic) Rare tower.
- Added the "Ogre" a slow moving, high HP enemy.
- Added "Gargolyes" a flying, armoured enemy.
Gameplay
- Updated Endless Mode to give much greater challenge, and decrease wave duration of higher scored runs.
- Made major changes to lvl 3: Forest Gates.
- Made minor changes to lvl 2: Burning Plains.
- Epics are now less common throughout the game.
- Altered ratio of many weak vs. few strong enemies in favour of few strong enemies.
Tower Changes
- Ironguard Barracks is now also a Stronghold.
- Elven City is now also a Stronghold.
- Reptan Hive is now also a Stronghold.
- Castle (formerly known as Stronghold) is now a Stronghold replacing Siegework.
- Watch Post's attack speed is now 3/4/6 and tier 3 damage is buffed to 6.
- Swamp Hut now always slows and its damage has been increased to 1/4/9.
- Mining Camp is now common and yields gold every 3/3/2 waves. Updated card description with missing information.
- Cultist's Shrine is now rare and deals 10/10/15 damage, attack speed is 2/3/4 and range is 3/3/3.
- Peasant Village now deals 6/11/18 damage and is Rare.
- Forest Ruins is now Rare and deals 2/3/5 damage.
- Forest Ambusher is now Common and deals 3/7/14 damage.
- Elven Warglaives is now Epic.
Items
- Added item "Deadly Strikes", making enemies take more damage for every Assassin in play.
- Buffed "Odds and Ends" to give 2 gold discounts to item rerolling (was 1).
- Removed item: "Artifact Collection" (to focus item rerolling on Odds and Ends).
- Removed item: "Heavy Weapons" (now the Siegeworks faction bonus)
Misc
- Steam Screenshots (F12) now works in the game.
- Made minor changes to enemies health and speed stats, and enemies no longer decrease their animation speed while slowed.
- New graphic for indicating where enemies come from.
- Decreased audio of arrow volleys and ambience of swamp levels.
- Minor visual and audio improvements.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug causing the Retry/Endless buttons to not show properly.
- Fixed a bug not giving Level Stars properly.
- Fixed a bug causing Rare towers not to appear correctly after LVL 8.
- Fixed a bug causing bench card's stars to jitter.
- Fixed a visual bug causing stars to appear in the Item screen.
- Fixed a bug causing the Cannon tower not to scale properly.
- Desecrated Woods now display damage numbers correctly.
- Fixed a bug causing the Sniper not to trigger on hit effects.
- Made a workaround for players not being able to select bench cards (needs feedback).
We look forward to hearing what you think of the update, don't hesitate to reach out!
Changed files in this update