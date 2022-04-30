 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 30 April 2022

Update 1.46-4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8656160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an incorrect key binding in the tutorial

  • Added a tutorial for camera panning

  • Adjusted camera zoom levels

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.