Crupt update for 30 April 2022

Update 9

Update 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Switched the "Controls" and "Video" buttons on the Pause menu (to prevent accidentally double-clicking "Reset to Default")
-Made many hit boxes of enemies composite (should result in a slight performance improvement)
-Increased size of collider used to interact with NPCs
-Adjusted hit box of 3rd boss
-Made Waves 18 and 19 harder
-Fixed player being able to "float" on the very edge of tiles
-Fixed Wave 19's NPC's introduction dialogue being wrong
-Fixed Linirt dialogue going outside the bounds of the dialogue box
-Fixed minor grammatical mistake in Lirn's dialogue

