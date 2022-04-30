 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Aimbeast update for 30 April 2022

Patch 4.0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8656069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased scenarios refresh speed significantly.

  • Fixed a bug causing the leaderboard in ranked to get refreshed twice.

  • Changed how the Global Rank badge gets calculated in the Aimbeast playlist, it will now get the average between your Clicking rank, Tracking rank and Switching rank. (Example: If you are Silver I in clicking, Gold I in tracking and Platinum I in switching your global rank will be Gold I).

Changed files in this update

Aimgod Content Depot 1100991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.