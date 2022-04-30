-
Increased scenarios refresh speed significantly.
-
Fixed a bug causing the leaderboard in ranked to get refreshed twice.
-
Changed how the Global Rank badge gets calculated in the Aimbeast playlist, it will now get the average between your Clicking rank, Tracking rank and Switching rank. (Example: If you are Silver I in clicking, Gold I in tracking and Platinum I in switching your global rank will be Gold I).
Aimbeast update for 30 April 2022
Patch 4.0.5.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update