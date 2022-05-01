Hey,
version 1.1.0 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.
Added:
o German interface and subtitles added
o Added another water source in the sand area
o Two new items added
o Added new tips
Changes:
o Better player guidance through quests
o English interface and subtitles improved
o UI improved
o All enemies rebalanced
o Campfire can cause damage to player and enemies
o Game start made easier
Planned:
o Russian interface and subtitles
Fixed:
o Minor repairs
Kind regards
Mike
www.rainon30.com
Changed files in this update