Map Of Materials update for 1 May 2022

Update

1 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

version 1.1.0 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:
o German interface and subtitles added
o Added another water source in the sand area
o Two new items added
o Added new tips

Changes:
o Better player guidance through quests
o English interface and subtitles improved
o UI improved
o All enemies rebalanced
o Campfire can cause damage to player and enemies
o Game start made easier

Planned:
o Russian interface and subtitles

Fixed:
o Minor repairs

Kind regards
Mike
www.rainon30.com

