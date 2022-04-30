 Skip to content

MindSweeper update for 30 April 2022

2022/04/30 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8655665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  1. Change the way you use props
  2. Change the way to discover new monsters
  3. The selection box of the grid will move in real time according to the player's mouse position

BugFix:

  1. Fix the problem of clicking no grid feedback
  2. Fix the game error of using the fox tail to encounter chaotic monsters
  3. Fixed the store New Hint not disappearing correctly when a new monster is found
    4.Fixed that more than one monster will appear when using torch
  4. Fix the bug caused by closing the Setting interface under certain conditions in the game
