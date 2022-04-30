English
##########Content#############
Added a dialog option to the NPC in the Queen's Chamber regarding the tragic inquisition.
The entire area of the Queen's Chamber is now accessible. (Some furniture may be added later.)
##########DEBUG################
Fixed a typo in Zombie Disguise's blueprint. (English localizatin.)
########WIKI####################
Added a missions/quests sector and filled in all the content: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Missions/Quests
Added a cooking system page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Cooking
Added a 3D printing system page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/3D_Printing
Added a page about the other crafting: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Other_Crafting
Adjusted the items page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Items
Added table of content on many different pages.
简体中文
##########Content#############
给女王的房间中的NPC加入了一个新的对话选项包含了更多关于那场悲剧的异端审判的事情。
整个女王的房间全部开放。（还有一些家具会之后添加。）
##########DEBUG################
修复了僵尸伪装服设计图中的一处英语文本错误。
########WIKI####################
加入了任务有关的部分并填入了内容：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Missions/Quests
加入了料理系统有关的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Cooking
加入了和3D打印有关的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/3D_Printing
加入了通过其它方式制造物品的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Other_Crafting
调整了物品页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Items
在多个页面加入了目录。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 April 2022
Update, Version 20220430
English
Changed files in this update