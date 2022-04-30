Update 1.0.2

Hey, there fellow rivals!
This update fixes many small bugs and improves some UI elements and sounds. We also tweaked some levels and gameplay mechanics and fixed a few bugs.
Changelog:
Added playground mode
Added drop and pickup sounds for the flag in "Capture the Crab"
Added "Locker Room" environment for 3D viewing characters in Shop
Tweaked Main Menu UI here and there
Changed some minigames to be shorter
Made the big jump in "Pregame" easier
Fixed Shop UI bugs
Added Tutorial hint to Pregame for players struggling with the long jump
Changed the sound of all collectibles
