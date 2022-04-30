 Skip to content

Reef Rivals update for 30 April 2022

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8655633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, there fellow rivals!

This update fixes many small bugs and improves some UI elements and sounds. We also tweaked some levels and gameplay mechanics and fixed a few bugs.

Changelog:

  • Added playground mode

  • Added drop and pickup sounds for the flag in "Capture the Crab"

  • Added "Locker Room" environment for 3D viewing characters in Shop

  • Tweaked Main Menu UI here and there

  • Changed some minigames to be shorter

  • Made the big jump in "Pregame" easier

  • Fixed Shop UI bugs

  • Added Tutorial hint to Pregame for players struggling with the long jump

  • Changed the sound of all collectibles

