Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.8.1

We just pushed a small update to the Playtest, here's the changelog:
If you're using the stick mode, your blade angle should now affect the applied force, so this should feel a lot more natural to kayakers.
We've experimented with making the paddle rotate when rotating the controllers but couldn't find a logical movement for it. Instead we chose to automatically rotate the blade for you, it should make the paddle feel more dynamic (the paddle will spear into the water).
Thanks @eskimoroll for you suggestion.
Meanwhile we're working on all the feedback that's coming in, thank you to all those who contributed their thoughts and keep it coming!
