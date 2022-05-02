 Skip to content

Kayak VR Playtest update for 2 May 2022

Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.8.1

Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.8.1 · Build 8655601

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just pushed a small update to the Playtest, here's the changelog:

  • If you're using the stick mode, your blade angle should now affect the applied force, so this should feel a lot more natural to kayakers.

  • We've experimented with making the paddle rotate when rotating the controllers but couldn't find a logical movement for it. Instead we chose to automatically rotate the blade for you, it should make the paddle feel more dynamic (the paddle will spear into the water).
    Thanks @eskimoroll for you suggestion.

Meanwhile we're working on all the feedback that's coming in, thank you to all those who contributed their thoughts and keep it coming!

