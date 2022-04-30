Update 1.22: New game mode and more

Dear operators,
New Update 1.22 is online. A new game mode and some improvements.
Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Game mode - Lone wolf
- Add: Selecting multiple operators with mouse in battle plan**
- Add: Award - Finish at least once "Lone wolf"
- Add: Select the operator in prisoner of war
- Add: New animation of slow walk with rifle and handgun
- Add: New unarmed animations
- Add: New 3d UI operator in battle plan
- Improve: Crouch animation with rifle of low ready position
- Improve: Crosshair behavior in TPP
- Improve: AI uses different speeds of patrol mode
- Fix: Undesirable assets on "The Compound"
- Fix: Some assets doesn't affect by weather
- Fix: Rain/Snow/Mist might not work with drone or dog controlled
- Fix: Some pathfinding errors on "Arctic map"
- Fix: Some pathfinding errors in observation tower
- Fix: Hold left mouse allows rotate camera of battle plan
Changed files in this update