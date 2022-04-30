 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 30 April 2022

Update 1.22: New game mode and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8655554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New Update 1.22 is online. A new game mode and some improvements.

Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Game mode - Lone wolf

  • Add: Selecting multiple operators with mouse in battle plan**
  • Add: Award - Finish at least once "Lone wolf"
  • Add: Select the operator in prisoner of war
  • Add: New animation of slow walk with rifle and handgun
  • Add: New unarmed animations
  • Add: New 3d UI operator in battle plan
  • Improve: Crouch animation with rifle of low ready position
  • Improve: Crosshair behavior in TPP
  • Improve: AI uses different speeds of patrol mode
  • Fix: Undesirable assets on "The Compound"
  • Fix: Some assets doesn't affect by weather
  • Fix: Rain/Snow/Mist might not work with drone or dog controlled
  • Fix: Some pathfinding errors on "Arctic map"
  • Fix: Some pathfinding errors in observation tower
  • Fix: Hold left mouse allows rotate camera of battle plan
