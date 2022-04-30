Beta channel update

- Resolution switching removed entirely. Fullscreen mode will now use OS resolution, and the game window can be freely resized in windowed mode
- Added framerate selection
- Transitions, animations and other timing-related things are now separate from the framerate itself
- All the settings are on the main menu. I dunno if I'll change that, I kinda like having everything in one place
- A lot of game resources are now loaded at game startup instead of being included in the .exe file. This makes quick patches a lot faster since I don't have to recompile all the assets.
|_ This also applies to a selection of scripts - now you can break the game yourself if you like. :)
Don't mind the "New game" and "Load game" buttons, they don't do crap in this update
Changed depots in beta branch