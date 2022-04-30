New version 1.0.2.2139

Bugs

Fixed a bug with black screen and mouse cursor after loading splash screen

Fixed a bug due to which the game did not start when the save was damaged

Fixed a blocker at the end of the tutorial when escaping to the wrong location. Now you won't be able to escape to the wrong location.

Fixed bug with blocker when escaping after Popo and returning

Fixed bug with broken ESC in ship management

Fixed a bug with enemies shooting during the arrival animation

Fixed bug with not saving v-sync settings and frame rate limit

Balance

Reduced ship evasion chance

UI

The User Report button is now available on any screen, even on the video logo