Trigon: Space Story update for 30 April 2022

New version 1.0.2.2139

30 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs
Fixed a bug with black screen and mouse cursor after loading splash screen
Fixed a bug due to which the game did not start when the save was damaged
Fixed a blocker at the end of the tutorial when escaping to the wrong location. Now you won't be able to escape to the wrong location.
Fixed bug with blocker when escaping after Popo and returning
Fixed bug with broken ESC in ship management
Fixed a bug with enemies shooting during the arrival animation
Fixed bug with not saving v-sync settings and frame rate limit

Balance
Reduced ship evasion chance

UI
The User Report button is now available on any screen, even on the video logo

