Little Lives update for 30 April 2022

Update Notes for v0.95

Build 8655399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v0.95 (30th April 2022)

  • The traffic system has been rewritten. Cars in top-down mode will now avoid each other, stop at intersections, etc
  • Added a "Scheduler" so that players can see a list of relevant upcoming events
  • Added shortcuts to navigate to home/work ('1' and '2' respectively)
  • Reduced frequency of friends calling to invite you out
  • "Loud neighbours" mission no longer triggers in more expensive apartments
  • Fixed a bug where the Work tooltip wouldn't stay open if you hovered the mouse over it
  • Fixed a bug where the "Annoyed" state would never get removed
