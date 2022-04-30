Update Notes for v0.95

Patch Notes for v0.95 (30th April 2022)
- The traffic system has been rewritten. Cars in top-down mode will now avoid each other, stop at intersections, etc
- Added a "Scheduler" so that players can see a list of relevant upcoming events
- Added shortcuts to navigate to home/work ('1' and '2' respectively)
- Reduced frequency of friends calling to invite you out
- "Loud neighbours" mission no longer triggers in more expensive apartments
- Fixed a bug where the Work tooltip wouldn't stay open if you hovered the mouse over it
- Fixed a bug where the "Annoyed" state would never get removed
