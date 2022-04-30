The Last Bastion Pre-release build - 0.9112

Update 0.9112:
This will be our final content update in early access. We are planning a full launch, sometime next week.
This update makes the game playable from start to finish.
Features-
- Added 2 new maps with new events and plot-lines.
- Added Hazards in battles
- Added new passive abilities to companion commanders.
- Added global abilities that can be used in battle.
- Overhauled the entire Use Interface.
- Added a new scouting mechanic.
- Reworked the balance
- Added 6 endings.
- Added new persistent rewards
Changed files in this update