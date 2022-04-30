 Skip to content

The Last Bastion update for 30 April 2022

The Last Bastion Pre-release build - 0.9112

Share · View all patches · Build 8655342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.9112:

This will be our final content update in early access. We are planning a full launch, sometime next week.
This update makes the game playable from start to finish.

Features-

  • Added 2 new maps with new events and plot-lines.
  • Added Hazards in battles
  • Added new passive abilities to companion commanders.
  • Added global abilities that can be used in battle.
  • Overhauled the entire Use Interface.
  • Added a new scouting mechanic.
  • Reworked the balance
  • Added 6 endings.
  • Added new persistent rewards
