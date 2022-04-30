 Skip to content

Chessplosion update for 30 April 2022

Update v2738

Update v2738 tweaks a couple of the quality of life changes from v2736:

  • Dungeon: the semi-transparent icons on the minimap are now a bit more faded out, to make it easier to tell them apart from the regular icons.
  • Dungeon: the Retry button in the pause menu was moved below the Map button. It now appears regardless of whether or not you are using the -dungeon_quick_restart launch option, although you have to go through an "are you sure?" prompt if you aren't using the launch option. But if you are using the launch option, the cursor will now immediately highlight the Retry button when you pause the game, making it even quicker to restart.
