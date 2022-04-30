Paint Warfare Patch Notes 1.2.3

Voice Chat + Better Servers
The Paint Warfare voice chat was working about 1/10th of the time last Paint Warfare build, and there were some reports of people being randomly kicked from games. I needed to patch that lmao.
- Larger bandwidth on voice chat and gameplay servers
- The 'Voice Chat' setting in options now displays your current mic when you hover over it (ingame only)
- When speaking (holding V), the mic icon in the bottom right corner will now have an audio visualisation so you can see if voice chat is working
- Voice chat volume is now automatically increased/decreased to make sure everyone is audible
Other
- Improved UI responsiveness and sound design
- Added my friend g0d to the game credits for designing some cool upcoming hats!
- Added a groovy new joining tune made by my friend Vern Carson
- Better looking stickers on supporter guns
- Huge content update coming soon B:)
Thanks for reading through and supporting me in making this awesome game! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!
*<:)
Toodles!
banana ;)
