Additional Keyconfig Update

Hey all you Susanoos out there, sorry for the wait!

We’ve released an update, including a new keyconfig addition as well as a bunch of various bug fixes.

To take care of key configurations for the Action Builder, select "Action Builder Settings" from "Config" on the title screen, and from there you'll be able to assign commands to each button. Action buttons 4 and 5 are designated as "Heavy Attack" and "Special Attack", but that's just what we call them, so do feel free to set the keys up in whatever way is easiest for you to use.

Once you've finished these settings, they will be reflected in the Action Builder after you've equipped Brave General armaments at your home base.





Additionally, below are some of the issues/features that have been fixed or added.

Additions:

Feature added allowing for the changing of initial placement of combat techniques for Susanoo/Brave Generals in the Action Builder: See above for details.

Feature added allowing for the map direction to be fixed: This can be configured via “OPTIONS”. Setting this will keep the map and mini map fixed pointing north.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug preventing SFX volume adjustment for some combat techniques

Fixed bug stopping progress after defeating the Yuki Onna while frozen

Fixed bug stopping progress when Susanoo and Great Demon attacks land simultaneously

Fixed bug preventing warping to the proper location

Fixed bug occurring when building Susanoo’s armaments at the blacksmith

Fixed bug preventing summoning of Secret Scrolls even with the required number of Combat Scrolls

Fixed bug in the Yamata-no-Orochi battle causing revival and preventing progress after falling with 0 HP: Due to current specs, the character must fall to the ground in order to be revived.

Fixed bugs in Tutorial

Fixed mistranslations in the blacksmith armament filter UI

Fixed bug stopping progress when using sub weapon to attack the moment a Great Demon appears

Fixed bug sometimes preventing exit when not having enough coins at the blacksmith

Fixed bug with soft lock occurring after entering a store with a status ailment: Changed specs to remove the status ailment when entering stores.

Changed “Light Vortex” initial setting in Options to “Button”

Adjusted purple warp zone specs and gravitational pull: Now easier to escape from warp zones.

Slight adjustment to Brave General appearance algorithm: Now less chance of being immediately killed by an over-buffed Brave General right after starting the game (Note: they do still appear sometimes).

Added invincibility frames when being revived after falling through the floor during the Yamata-na-Orochi battle

Fixed bug causing Susanoo to enter shops or torii gates upon hitting 0 HP

Fixed config bugs

Fixed bug in “Like a Ninja” achievement unlock conditions: Was previously only counted when using Dual Swords; now counted when only using one hand as well. As for the weapons themselves, attacks must be done with weapons other than Ninja Swords.

Ninja Swords. Fixed bug sometimes preventing progress in the Dojo Tutorial

[Known bugs we’re having trouble fixing]

When playing the Steam version using a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, the displayed actions and the actual controls sometimes differ.

After activating “Switch Pro Configuration Support” from “Controller Settings” in the Steam client settings, deactivate “Use Nintendo Button Layout” and the problem will be fixed.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the above bugs may have caused.

We are still working on the crash issue, but it's still too early to tell whether it can be fixed.

If you are still experiencing crashes even though you meet the minimum technical requirements, please contact us and let us know your PC specs.

We’ll keep on working to fix up everything we can in order to provide the best play experience possible.

Thank you so much for playing Samurai Bringer, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game.