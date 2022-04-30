 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 30 April 2022

Version 0.57 - Build 86 ; SubBuild 2022.4.30

Share · View all patches · Build 8655153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Stadium : here come 3 new stadiums => Rome, Madrid & Monte-Carlo ! :dance:
  • Menu : added a Back button in the Match Presentation screen
  • Modding : you can now add this to your Stadium.ini to disable the court lines when displaying the associated 2D court : 
    
LinesColorFor2D = 0```

Changes :

  • Animation : when running to the net, the reach is lowered, so the player doesn't stretch too much in weird ways

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : when the ball was far from him, the player was making a weird hip movement in the opposite direction at the end of his strike
  • Animation : fixed another case where the CPU animation could get out of sync :sweat:
  • Player : the player CRC was changing depending on the opponent
  • Input : the game will now automatically disable XInput if you have more than 4 controllers plugged in (as 4 is the XInput limit, which could prevent seeing all your controllers in-game)
  • World Tour : the mental skills were not correctly updated during the training when your player control was on CPU
  • World Tour : there were not enough Junior players to fill the draw at the end of the year (as all Junior players had reached their tournament limit per year)
  • World Tour : the game could crash when starting a new career with an existing player
  • Modding : modded net textures were too bright

