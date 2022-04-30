Patch 1.1 - improved UI and Options

Patch 1.1 - 4/30/2022
We take player feedback extremely seriously, and already got a patch addressing many requests! Primarily players want more options and improved UI. We've added a 'Delete Save Progress' button, and a button for viewing mission terrain when previewing the mission to increase ease of choosing researchers and project cards. We've also improved the 'Quicker kaiju turn' option.
UI
- Added toggle Mission Preview UI button
- Added 'Delete Save Progress' button to GAMEPLAY tab of options menu
- Added button to toggle visibility of twitch integration panel
- Quick monster turn option renamed to Quicker kaiju turn, now increases kaiju turn speed by 1.5x normal speed
- Added highlight to comic book level select to draw more attention to it if playing the first time
Tweaks
- Landmine Project now affects Tunnels and Collapsed Tunnels
- Reduced default music volume (only new players will see this change)
Bug Fixes
- Tooltips no longer cut off at bottom edge of screen
- Increased size of 'Click to evacuate' message, fixed sizing with German localization
- Increased size of clicking tile option menu (unit deployment, construct buildings, etc.) to fix sizing with non-English localizations
- Kaiju rumbling while walking sound should properly stop when switching to main menu
Features coming up next:
- Button to refund and reset medal costs of unlocked Researchers and Researcher slots
- Option to disable zooming in and tracking kaiju on its turn
- Option to disable talking beeps in dialogue
- Mission preview UI showing available units
We want to make Kaiju Wars be the best it can be, so keep that feedback coming!
Changed files in this update