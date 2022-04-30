 Skip to content

Kaiju Wars update for 30 April 2022

Patch 1.1 - improved UI and Options

Patch 1.1 - 4/30/2022

We take player feedback extremely seriously, and already got a patch addressing many requests! Primarily players want more options and improved UI. We've added a 'Delete Save Progress' button, and a button for viewing mission terrain when previewing the mission to increase ease of choosing researchers and project cards. We've also improved the 'Quicker kaiju turn' option.

UI

  • Added toggle Mission Preview UI button
  • Added 'Delete Save Progress' button to GAMEPLAY tab of options menu
  • Added button to toggle visibility of twitch integration panel
  • Quick monster turn option renamed to Quicker kaiju turn, now increases kaiju turn speed by 1.5x normal speed
  • Added highlight to comic book level select to draw more attention to it if playing the first time

Tweaks

  • Landmine Project now affects Tunnels and Collapsed Tunnels
  • Reduced default music volume (only new players will see this change)

Bug Fixes

  • Tooltips no longer cut off at bottom edge of screen
  • Increased size of 'Click to evacuate' message, fixed sizing with German localization
  • Increased size of clicking tile option menu (unit deployment, construct buildings, etc.) to fix sizing with non-English localizations
  • Kaiju rumbling while walking sound should properly stop when switching to main menu

Features coming up next:

  • Button to refund and reset medal costs of unlocked Researchers and Researcher slots
  • Option to disable zooming in and tracking kaiju on its turn
  • Option to disable talking beeps in dialogue
  • Mission preview UI showing available units

We want to make Kaiju Wars be the best it can be, so keep that feedback coming!

