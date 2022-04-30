 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 30 April 2022

Dlc Hotfix patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8655023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a bunch more fixes done this morning, audio and various bugs have been fixed, I'll be back later with another patch! ^-^

Changed files in this update

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.