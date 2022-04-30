Got a bunch more fixes done this morning, audio and various bugs have been fixed, I'll be back later with another patch! ^-^
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 30 April 2022
Dlc Hotfix patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Got a bunch more fixes done this morning, audio and various bugs have been fixed, I'll be back later with another patch! ^-^
Changed files in this update