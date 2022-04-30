 Skip to content

Gest! update for 30 April 2022

Sorry for late release!! 🙇🙇

Build 8654903

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users....

Sorry for late release!! 🙇🙇
A destructive bug was founded during the final test.
Now...

  • Configurator successfully launches.
  • Correctly focuses to selected window without any problems.

Thank you for your patience!!

  • Jio Choi
