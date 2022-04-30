Official 1.0.7 Update 2022-4-30

- Fixed the bug of heat dissipation failure|caused by the transformation skill value
- Adjusted the text of the Enhance(Advanced) skills
- Adjusted the drop rate of (unlocked) Enhance modifications
Fixing
1.Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
2.Frame lock.
3.Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
4.Brain Boss's stuck-in-view bug.
5.Windowing settings.
6.The teaching level will clear the blue currency gained by passing the level.
Changed files in this update