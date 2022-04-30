 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 30 April 2022

Official 1.0.7 Update 2022-4-30

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug of heat dissipation failure|caused by the transformation skill value
  2. Adjusted the text of the Enhance(Advanced) skills
  3. Adjusted the drop rate of (unlocked) Enhance modifications

Fixing
1.Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
2.Frame lock.
3.Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
4.Brain Boss's stuck-in-view bug.
5.Windowing settings.
6.The teaching level will clear the blue currency gained by passing the level.

