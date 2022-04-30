 Skip to content

The Legends of Tynedale update for 30 April 2022

Update v1.11 Environment Update

Patchnotes

Hu-rah, fellow legends!

Another update has landed in Tynedale. This one focuses on environmental and experiential improvements, enriching the land!

  • the world is evermore alive with new animations, appearances and effects
  • new sound effects on objects and the player giving better feedback
  • new NPCs, reactions to events and animation fixes
  • more engaging combat and interactions between the player and the world
  • other bug fixes

Join the friendly, chilled Discord community: https://discord.gg/yBmYJgU: chat directly to the developer, make suggestions and meet awesome fellow adventures!

