Update v1.11 Environment Update

Hu-rah, fellow legends!
Another update has landed in Tynedale. This one focuses on environmental and experiential improvements, enriching the land!
- the world is evermore alive with new animations, appearances and effects
- new sound effects on objects and the player giving better feedback
- new NPCs, reactions to events and animation fixes
- more engaging combat and interactions between the player and the world
- other bug fixes
Join the friendly, chilled Discord community: https://discord.gg/yBmYJgU: chat directly to the developer, make suggestions and meet awesome fellow adventures!
Changed files in this update