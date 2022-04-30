Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.04

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.04!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
New Features and General Bug Fixes
- Added tutorial text for Evenfall and the Bank
- Added tutorial for contract boards near the start of Eventide Pass
- Fixed a bug where spamming the item pickup key would allow items to be picked up that were supposed to be swapped
- Fixed a bug where the music would not properly update when traveling from the Autumn Forest to Eventide Hills
- Removed knockback (stunlock) from wolves and rats attacks
- Fixed a bug that allows infinite mining of stone with the pickaxe
- Fixed a bug where you could get into the Autumn Forest without it being loaded
- Fixed a bug where melee attacking giants heads made them float away
Evenfall Cistern Dungeon New Features and Bug Fixes
- Added large resource piles to the Rat Kings "treasure hoard" that can be picked up after he has been defeated
- Reduced the frequency of dungeon doors not opening
- Fixed a bug where you could complete a puzzle for unlimited rewards in the dungeon
- Added magic lanterns as projectile homing targets to prevent puzzle softlocks
- The Rat King can no longer attack or rotate during his death animation
Contract Boards New Features and Bug Fixes
- Added full controller support for contract boards
- Fixed a bug where travlers could not attack or interact after opening the contract board
- Fixed a bug where the traveler sometimes couldn't talk to NPCs (due to the contract board bug)
- Fixed a bug where contract progress always showed as being 25% complete
Talisman Weapon New Features and Bug Fixes
- Talisman beams now reflect off of enemy shields and will slightly damage the traveler if hit
- Fixed a bug where shooting dead enemies with the talisman beam would produce infinite items, money and experience
- Fixed a bug where talisman beams would make mushroom enemies fire rapidly in succession
- Fixed a bug where enemies would flinch every tick with the talisman beam
- Fixed a bug where attacking enemies with shields would make them rapidly play a deflect animation
- Fixed a bug where attacking enemies makes them rapidly roll
- Fixed a visual bug where malurian talismans appeared doubled in the travelers hand
