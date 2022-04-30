Added Achievements which allow gaining Shadowdust Gemstones
Added the abilities to view current Loot Find Stats and the stats that increase the Loot find
Added Duel Quest Resets - allowing the player to reroll a duel quest daily that they may not want to complete. Legend Status Gains an extra reroll.
The Vaults update for 30 April 2022
April 29th 2022 - Achievements, Loot Find Stats, And Duel Quest Resets
