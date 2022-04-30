 Skip to content

The Vaults update for 30 April 2022

April 29th 2022 - Achievements, Loot Find Stats, And Duel Quest Resets

April 29th 2022

Added Achievements which allow gaining Shadowdust Gemstones
Added the abilities to view current Loot Find Stats and the stats that increase the Loot find
Added Duel Quest Resets - allowing the player to reroll a duel quest daily that they may not want to complete. Legend Status Gains an extra reroll.

