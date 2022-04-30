 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dragon Extinction update for 30 April 2022

0.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8654294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased readability of settings menus
  • Fixed issue with previous tip hiding new tip
  • Decreased distortion of ice mesh effects
  • Prevented closing cloud sync window with Esc
  • Implemented ranged weapon projectile multiplayer sync
  • Added cloud sync conflict resolution window
  • Added modified date to character selection
  • Fixed cloud sync always uploads all characters (Only uploads modified characters now)
  • Fixed enemies are able to get out of bounds in Dungeon Arena
  • Fixed some arrow element effects have offset particles

Changed files in this update

RPG Windows 64-bit Depot 1079321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.