- Increased readability of settings menus
- Fixed issue with previous tip hiding new tip
- Decreased distortion of ice mesh effects
- Prevented closing cloud sync window with Esc
- Implemented ranged weapon projectile multiplayer sync
- Added cloud sync conflict resolution window
- Added modified date to character selection
- Fixed cloud sync always uploads all characters (Only uploads modified characters now)
- Fixed enemies are able to get out of bounds in Dungeon Arena
- Fixed some arrow element effects have offset particles
Dragon Extinction update for 30 April 2022
0.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update