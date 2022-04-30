 Skip to content

东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Vitality of Imagination update for 30 April 2022

v1.3.0 is here！

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.0

  • new: Achievement System!
  • new: some new effects beyond the game area.
  • adjust: slightly improve the power of Aya A.
  • adjust: some value related to life resources.
  • adjust: Stage 5 Part 9 Route-Middle
  • adjust: Stage 5, enemies after the mid-boss
  • adjust: remove the hitbox of Stage 5 boss
  • adjust: have a warning line for Stage 5 boss Nonspell 2
  • adjust: Stage 5 Boss Spellcard 2, now can use system to cancel the stars.
  • adjust: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], the number of items of the opening enemies.
  • adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, some bullet pattern.
  • adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, some bullet pattern.
  • adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, graze of the lasers.
  • adjust: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler] Boss Final Spell, graze of the lasers.
  • Fixed: Stage Ex Midboss Spellcards score.
  • adjust: Stage Ex Boss Spellcard 2, some bullet pattern.
  • adjust: the time of skipping the dialogue
  • adjust: the control of menu.
  • adjust: optimize memory footprint
  • fixed: many other little problems
  • adjust: optimize some render.

We have specially processed these modifications so that the replays can be played as normal without rollback to previous versions.

