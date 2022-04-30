v1.3.0 is here！

v1.3.0
- new: Achievement System!
- new: some new effects beyond the game area.
- adjust: slightly improve the power of Aya A.
- adjust: some value related to life resources.
- adjust: Stage 5 Part 9 Route-Middle
- adjust: Stage 5, enemies after the mid-boss
- adjust: remove the hitbox of Stage 5 boss
- adjust: have a warning line for Stage 5 boss Nonspell 2
- adjust: Stage 5 Boss Spellcard 2, now can use system to cancel the stars.
- adjust: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], the number of items of the opening enemies.
- adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, some bullet pattern.
- adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, some bullet pattern.
- adjust: Stage 6 Boss Spellcard 3, graze of the lasers.
- adjust: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler] Boss Final Spell, graze of the lasers.
- Fixed: Stage Ex Midboss Spellcards score.
- adjust: Stage Ex Boss Spellcard 2, some bullet pattern.
- adjust: the time of skipping the dialogue
- adjust: the control of menu.
- adjust: optimize memory footprint
- fixed: many other little problems
- adjust: optimize some render.
We have specially processed these modifications so that the replays can be played as normal without rollback to previous versions.
Changed files in this update