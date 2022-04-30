0.9.4H Live with more fixes & optimizations!

0.9.4H
Fixed trucks being moved by hoses
Fixed Engine 49 Q Siren
Fixed Squad 252 AI being unusable
Removed doppler effect on siren of Chief cars
Fixed Metal doors and they can now be forced by left clicking with a halligan
Fixed broken metal doors in Fire Academy
Fixed invisible colliders in Fire Academy
Fixed engine and pump sounds muting after a fire in Brooklyn
Fixed certain items being invisible when dropped in Montgomery County
Fixed Manhattan Hydrants disappearing after playing for a while
Fixed Rescue Engine firehouse wall transparency
Fixed Main menu settings not being accessible
Fixed teleport camera to call option on minimap
Fixed Montgomery County pause menu settings not working
Adjusted SCBA time to last longer
Optimizations in Montgomery County
Optimizations all around by fixing dozens of errors and warnings
Fixed pressing Escape causing a major lag spike in Manhattan & Brooklyn
