EmergeNYC update for 30 April 2022

0.9.4H Live with more fixes & optimizations!

Build 8654046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.4H

Fixed trucks being moved by hoses

Fixed Engine 49 Q Siren

Fixed Squad 252 AI being unusable

Removed doppler effect on siren of Chief cars

Fixed Metal doors and they can now be forced by left clicking with a halligan

Fixed broken metal doors in Fire Academy

Fixed invisible colliders in Fire Academy

Fixed engine and pump sounds muting after a fire in Brooklyn

Fixed certain items being invisible when dropped in Montgomery County

Fixed Manhattan Hydrants disappearing after playing for a while

Fixed Rescue Engine firehouse wall transparency

Fixed Main menu settings not being accessible

Fixed teleport camera to call option on minimap

Fixed Montgomery County pause menu settings not working

Adjusted SCBA time to last longer

Optimizations in Montgomery County

Optimizations all around by fixing dozens of errors and warnings

Fixed pressing Escape causing a major lag spike in Manhattan & Brooklyn

