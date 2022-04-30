 Skip to content

Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 30 April 2022

Comment Your Flowchart!

30 April 2022

Release Notes

Master build 30430

Added:

  • Player can add Comment blocks to diagram now. The comment will be available in level 1-6.
  • Related descriptions of 'breakpoint' and 'comment' is also added to the manual.

Levels:

  • A minor update to the test cases of level 4-2 to block an undesired solution (Thanks the advice from ℬ𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓁)
  • Fixed a misplaced hint on the memo board of level 4-7 (Thanks to ℬ𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓁 for reporting it)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the level 2-5 not progress correctly when using Language Mod (Thanks to huieders for reporting it)

Changed files in this update

