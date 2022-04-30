Comment Your Flowchart!

Release Notes
Master build 30430
Added:
- Player can add Comment blocks to diagram now. The comment will be available in level 1-6.
- Related descriptions of 'breakpoint' and 'comment' is also added to the manual.
Levels:
- A minor update to the test cases of level 4-2 to block an undesired solution (Thanks the advice from ℬ𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓁)
- Fixed a misplaced hint on the memo board of level 4-7 (Thanks to ℬ𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓁 for reporting it)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where the level 2-5 not progress correctly when using Language Mod (Thanks to huieders for reporting it)
Changed files in this update