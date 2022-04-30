 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 30 April 2022

v0.43 Patch Notes

Build 8653861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where events were displaying the wrong name
  • Fixed a drawing error on the lamia aim sprite
  • Fixed a map error on cave floor 22
  • Fixed an animation error for "behind me"
  • Fixed seduce being able to miss
  • Fixed a sprite error on the puffy shirt
  • Fixed a running torso draw error for the lamia

Balance:

  • Slightly reduced the strength of some bosses
  • Reduced "get down" base damage
  • Adjusted some skills' base accuracies

New:

  • Added centaur
  • Reworked ear sprites
