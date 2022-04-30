v0.43 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where events were displaying the wrong name
- Fixed a drawing error on the lamia aim sprite
- Fixed a map error on cave floor 22
- Fixed an animation error for "behind me"
- Fixed seduce being able to miss
- Fixed a sprite error on the puffy shirt
- Fixed a running torso draw error for the lamia
Balance:
- Slightly reduced the strength of some bosses
- Reduced "get down" base damage
- Adjusted some skills' base accuracies
New:
- Added centaur
- Reworked ear sprites
