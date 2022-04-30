April monthly update VIP Tables and more!

Version: 0.9.92 Patch Notes
A big shout out to our community in Bone's Cafe Discord server for helping us improve the game!
New Features:
- New VIP Table allows you to choose what species you want to give the VIP (Very important poisoning) treatment! The table has a display (similar to a fridge) that allows you to scroll through the list of available customers. Whatever species is selected will be attracted to the VIP table first and then regular tables. Perfect for selective butchering!
- Station Cards are now available during kitchen layout mode. A station card shows up whenever a recipe is selected from the menu. The station card shows what dish you’ve selected and what stations are required for the recipe. Station cards will disappear once you’ve started cooking mode.
- Skeleton Chefs and Servers are now saved between days. You no longer have to set up a chef every single day.
Changes:
- You can now select recipes in the kitchen menu even if you don’t have all of the required stations for the recipe placed. You cannot start cooking until you’ve placed the required stations.
- During Menu selection, you can now see what customers are attracted to each recipe.
- The recipe book has now been simplified. If a recipe has a sub-recipe within it (e.g. chips in chips & Salsa) then it will no longer list the stations required for the sub-recipe.
- When paused in the Test Kitchen there is no longer a ‘restart’ option.
- Marinara sauce has been given a place in the recipe book. Previously only cheesy tomato soup was visible.
- You now need to press a specific button on the keyboard/controller to join the game. A message displays at the start of each day in the kitchen listing the buttons required.
- You can now unsummon a skeleton by selecting their summoning circle and using the summoning button.
- Servers will no longer chase after a player holding a dish.
- Servers now react faster after being summoned.
- Lettuce has now been removed from the pizza recipe. It has been changed to a cheese pizza.
- Custard now has a complexity of 0.
- Fixed recipes that were missing required stations
- Fixed some recipes showing chopped ingredients in the cookbook. Recipes now only show sub-recipes or raw ingredients.
- The cookbook has been re-organized to introduce the player to new recipes that are simple and attract new customers. More complex recipes that use new customer ingredients are now pushed to the back of the skull rank’s section.
- Customers are now focused on eating and will not notice customers around them “fainting”.
- Credits have been updated to list people who have helped us out.
Balance Changes:
- Basic ingredients (Non-customer drops) contribute less to the price of a dish.
- Premium ingredients (Customer drops) contribute more to the price of a dish.
- The complexity requirements have been increased for skull ranks 3, 4, and 5.
- Reputation and Renovation costs have been increased for skull ranks 3, 4, and 5.
- Skeletons now each cost 5 souls instead of 3.
- The penalty for failing an order has increased to -50 reputation.
- The penalty for having a corpse seen has increased to -100 reputation.
- Tips have been decreased by 50%.
Bugs Squashed:
- Cooking pot and mixer sounds end when the dish has finished cooking/mixing.
- Customers now spawn if you have a single chair in your restaurant.
- You will no longer scroll through the furniture selection while scrolling through the fridge.
- Various recipes have had intermediate combinations.
- Can no longer place furniture on summon circles.
- Reduce chef dribbling items between hands and stations.
- Fixed chefs from pulling an item out of a mixer too early.
- Can no longer summon skeletons while holding an item.
- Can no longer indefinitely summon a skeleton while holding an item.
- Can no longer un-summon a skeleton or self-skeleton while holding an item.
- Plus a lot more microscopic bugs.
