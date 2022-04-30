 Skip to content

Night Jackal update for 30 April 2022

Introducing Casual Driving Mode!

We've got BIG news!

Not only can you still enjoy the pulse pounding Arcade Mode that's guaranteed to be 80s hard, you can now embrace your evil lazy side with a brand frickin' new game mode! Introducing...

Casual Driving Mode!

No time limit!

No penalty for murdering civilians!

Just endless unfettered 8-bit mayhem at your own pace. Siiiiick!!

We've also made the leap from 32-bit to 64-bit to help ensure stability with the endless Windows OS updates. But, if you do encounter a bug, please let me know in the steam community forum.

Changed files in this update

