We've got BIG news!

Not only can you still enjoy the pulse pounding Arcade Mode that's guaranteed to be 80s hard, you can now embrace your evil lazy side with a brand frickin' new game mode! Introducing...

Casual Driving Mode!

No time limit!

No penalty for murdering civilians!

Just endless unfettered 8-bit mayhem at your own pace. Siiiiick!!

We've also made the leap from 32-bit to 64-bit to help ensure stability with the endless Windows OS updates. But, if you do encounter a bug, please let me know in the steam community forum.