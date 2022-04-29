 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Skullborn Playtest update for 29 April 2022

v0.0.42

Share · View all patches · Build 8653223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed bug with furnaces displaying the wrong ingot
added some debug info to hopefully help figure out the player movement issues (not being able to move and drifting)
added some first person sling shot animations WIP (string is still messed up)
attempting to fix aiming issues
some prep for dungeons
Press enter to log in from sign in screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1843721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1843722
  • Loading history…
Depot 1843723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.