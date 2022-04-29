fixed bug with furnaces displaying the wrong ingot
added some debug info to hopefully help figure out the player movement issues (not being able to move and drifting)
added some first person sling shot animations WIP (string is still messed up)
attempting to fix aiming issues
some prep for dungeons
Press enter to log in from sign in screen
Skullborn Playtest update for 29 April 2022
v0.0.42
