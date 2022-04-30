 Skip to content

BITGUN update for 30 April 2022

Small set of bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes some of the small problems that have been reported, including fixes to some colliders and zombie placement causing excessive wall clipping.

