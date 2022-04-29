Update 0.01.028:
- Adds larger vision cone for flashlights.
- Adds vision cone for thrown flares.
- Fixed bug where item quest reward would double what player had in inventory.
- Moved Thermal Helmet to level 10 and increased price.
- Reduced Ace-31 accuracy.
- Healing is no longer instant. (Food and Drink items heal twice as fast as Medical items)
- Accuracy is reduced as trigger is held down. (Scales with firerate)
- New Crafting System.
- New Ammo System.
- New Strong quest that unlocks crafting bench.
- AP ammo that can be crafted at bench. (More ammo types to be added)
- Added Hot Bar.
- UI fixes.
- Networking fixes.
- General bug fixes.
