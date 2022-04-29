 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 29 April 2022

Update 0.01.028

Share · View all patches · Build 8653036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.028:

  • Adds larger vision cone for flashlights.
  • Adds vision cone for thrown flares.
  • Fixed bug where item quest reward would double what player had in inventory.
  • Moved Thermal Helmet to level 10 and increased price.
  • Reduced Ace-31 accuracy.
  • Healing is no longer instant. (Food and Drink items heal twice as fast as Medical items)
  • Accuracy is reduced as trigger is held down. (Scales with firerate)
  • New Crafting System.
  • New Ammo System.
  • New Strong quest that unlocks crafting bench.
  • AP ammo that can be crafted at bench. (More ammo types to be added)
  • Added Hot Bar.
  • UI fixes.
  • Networking fixes.
  • General bug fixes.
