 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sands of Aura update for 30 April 2022

Hotfix 0.02.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8652960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Patch Notes:

  • Fixed bug causing Radix Reliquary to not grant additional inventory to Galina the merchant.
  • Fixed some areas where glint would drop on death and be difficult to retrieve.
  • Fixed rare crash that could occur when interacting with Aura.
  • Fixed drop rate for Knightly armor set and added missing pieces to player inventory for players who have already looted the relevant chests.
  • Fixed Big Hat torso armor being set to level 0 instead of level 1.
  • Added some missing sounds.
  • Fixed missing sand wall areas around future content islands.
  • Fixed glaive sprint attack not dealing damage twice as it should.
  • Fixed broken inspect in Starspire Cavern after defeating the boss.
  • Fixed bug causing Scale Mail armor to negate all DOT effects.
  • Removed trainee note from first chest in Starspire Cavern.

Changed files in this update

Terrarium Content Depot 1119841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.