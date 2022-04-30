Hotfix 0.02.01

Hotfix Patch Notes:
- Fixed bug causing Radix Reliquary to not grant additional inventory to Galina the merchant.
- Fixed some areas where glint would drop on death and be difficult to retrieve.
- Fixed rare crash that could occur when interacting with Aura.
- Fixed drop rate for Knightly armor set and added missing pieces to player inventory for players who have already looted the relevant chests.
- Fixed Big Hat torso armor being set to level 0 instead of level 1.
- Added some missing sounds.
- Fixed missing sand wall areas around future content islands.
- Fixed glaive sprint attack not dealing damage twice as it should.
- Fixed broken inspect in Starspire Cavern after defeating the boss.
- Fixed bug causing Scale Mail armor to negate all DOT effects.
- Removed trainee note from first chest in Starspire Cavern.
Changed files in this update