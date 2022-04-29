 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Subcube update for 29 April 2022

Update 30/4/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8652623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level selector shows now completed levels without getting a medal with a checkbox tick
  • You can progress to next page now if you solve 5 levels on previous page even without getting a medal
  • You can select now previous placed segments on infinite mode
  • Infinite mode is tagged as beta. There might be some gameplay changes soon
  • fixed a bug where <repeat level> and <next level> were visible after pressing esc on victory
  • Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Subcube_godot_linux Depot 873833
  • Loading history…
subcube_godot_windows Depot 873834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.