- Level selector shows now completed levels without getting a medal with a checkbox tick
- You can progress to next page now if you solve 5 levels on previous page even without getting a medal
- You can select now previous placed segments on infinite mode
- Infinite mode is tagged as beta. There might be some gameplay changes soon
- fixed a bug where <repeat level> and <next level> were visible after pressing esc on victory
- Have fun!
Subcube update for 29 April 2022
Update 30/4/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
