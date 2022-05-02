SC Newsletter / Patch 1.0.7 / 500 Akani Plush Shipped / Development Update

The team has been hard at work deploying patches to the Alpha branch while actively working on new content, and shipping physical products out to our community of supporters.
Patch 1.0.7 has been released! Introducing custom keybind mapping, and in-depth performance controls.
Changelog:
- Added movement keymapping (forward, backward, left and right)
- Added movement speed keymapping (sprint and walk toggle)
- Added crouch keymapping
- Added jump keymapping
- Added roll keymapping
- Added mode switcher keymapping
- Added pause menu keymapping
- Added V-Sync toggle
- Added shadow toggle
- Added shadow quality settings (resolution and distance)
- Added anti-aliasing options
- Added render scale slider (to brute-force quality settings and performance)
- Added master volume slider
- Added SFX volume slider
- Added music volume slider
- Added HUD toggle
- Added "Quit to Menu" button
- Fixed mount terrain slope traversal thresholds
- Improved and overhauled mount traversal mechanics -- will lead to varying mount locomotion behaviors across different Sentius
PC Alpha has been a success with 1000 players on day 1 and an active daily player base.
We are gaining valuable player data, hardware profiles, and bug reports every day making the game better with each patch.
To ensure better cross platform hardware support, we built dedicated testing stations at our office for a wide range of possible profiles.
Patches will continue to roll out and address performance, stability, and quality of life. While major updates remain in the pipeline with new content, mechanics, and features.
Our art team has completed all of the Drakonian class concepts, which are being translated into 3D.
After the models and texture maps are complete, assets are being integrated to the character creation system.
The art team also provided schematics for the architecture within each Drakonian biome.
After the models are complete with texture maps, they are loaded into the procedural world algorithm for spawning.
Our character artist has been hard at work finalizing all of the Sentius designs for the Sentipedia, which will also become Steam trading cards!
Our Animator has been hard at work with new Sentius animations, which will soon be added to the Alpha build.
Our web department rolled out a News tab on the main site, giving easy access to our press / creator kit, along with a new dedicated mobile mode.
All 25 cm plush have shipped to backers in the US!
International backers will receive their plush as we complete the remaining physical products, such as USB sticks, canvas prints, and physical editions.
The life-size Akani plush is in full production and will begin shipping in the coming weeks as we get them in stock.
We just received another 1000 USB chips for processing, and will begin shipping them in the coming weeks!
Supply chain issues are finally under control, allowing us to get physical products at reasonable shipping prices.
USB drives are also used for the PC physical editions, which will begin shipping soon.
We rolled out a blog feature on our Paratope site, and a first post on cross-platform development.
As part of our 2022 plans, we have given all Stadia backers the option to also redeem Steam keys.
We have taken a step back after releasing the PC / Steam Alpha in order to better support all hardware profiles from low end - to high end.
Console Alpha tests will tentatively take place this year, and we will have more concrete information in Q3 as Q2 will be largely dedicated to bringing as many features as possible to PC first.
Until next time, thank you for your continued patience and support, as we develop Skyclimbers and fulfill our community products.
