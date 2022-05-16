 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Insurgency: Sandstorm update for 16 May 2022

Update 1.12 Operation: Glasshouse is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8652549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Operation: Glasshouse!

Introducing a new map, weapons, and gear OUT NOW on PlayStation, Xbox, EGS and Steam.
Check out the release notes for all the details:

View the release notes here.

Changed files in this update

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Windows Depot 581322
  • Loading history…
Insurgency: Sandstorm - High Resolution Texture Pack (1575020) Depot Depot 1575020
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.