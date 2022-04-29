Patch 0.1.5
- Fixed bugs
- Redesigned landscape
- Some objects are completely redone
- Small changes in foilage
This is not the final version of the map yet. We are currently hard at work on a new map that will be released in the second half of May. Now we are starting to work on a new map. Voice acting is being recorded for it, new gameplay and animations are being made. We plan to release a new map in the second half of May.
Once a week we will please with small patches of the forest map.
Changed files in this update