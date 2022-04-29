 Skip to content

Slender: The Eight Pages REMAKE update for 29 April 2022

Patch 0.1.5

Build 8652371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bugs
  • Redesigned landscape
  • Some objects are completely redone
  • Small changes in foilage

This is not the final version of the map yet. We are currently hard at work on a new map that will be released in the second half of May. Now we are starting to work on a new map. Voice acting is being recorded for it, new gameplay and animations are being made. We plan to release a new map in the second half of May.
Once a week we will please with small patches of the forest map.

